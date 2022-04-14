Bengaluru: Police on Thursday detained Congress leaders who were marching to lay siege to the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence, demanding the dismissal of the Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa, for his alleged role in the suicide of contractor and BJP leader Santosh Patil. The police had erected barricades and stopped the procession 100 meters away from the CM's residence.

Starting on foot from the Congress Hall at the Race Course Road in Bangalore, Congress leaders like General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and National Youth Congress president BV Srinivas were part of the protest march. Congress workers clashed with police after being stopped to proceed to the CM's residence leading to a bitter war of words between the two sides.

Several leaders and activists were detained on the spot. Randeep Surjewala, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, MB Patel, BV Srinivas, Salim Ahmed, Dhruvanarayan, Pushpa Amarnath, and Govindaraj were among those arrested.

On the other hand, CM Bommai has asserted that no action will be taken until the preliminary inquiry report in the case has been filed. "We won't take resignation from Minister Eshwarappa until we get the preliminary report," Bommai stated.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Bengaluru's RT Nagar, Bommai said, "Congress is demanding Eshwarappa's arrest. But there were many murders when Congress was in power. Many cases against murderers were taken back. It was resulting in anarchy. So people rejected them in the next election. Congress has no moral right to protest. They are protesting for political gain." He said the case of Santosh's suicide will be investigated, the truth will come out.

"Siddaramaiah has accused us without having any proof. I won't respond to his unsubstantiated statement about bribery in CM's office. Let them bring the evidence that they have, then the investigation will be done. When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, several bribery allegations were made. If the contractors have a document, ask them to give it, and we will investigate," the CM said.

Talking about the role of the BJP high command in the Santosh Patil suicide investigation, Bommai said that there is "no interference from the High Command in the case of Eshwarappa." He said that they have the information about the case but clarified that there was no participation from them.