New Delhi: Indian National Congress MP Vivek Tankha, along with 12 other opposition MPs, on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu requesting immediate action against online trolls targeting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The letter alleges that a "troll army" has launched an offensive against the chief justice, with the support of the ruling party in Maharashtra, in response to a case concerning the validity of former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s action to call for a floor test which resulted in the toppling of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government which was replaced by that of Eknath Shinde’s.

The MPs have called for the protection of the dignity and decorum of the Indian judiciary and have urged for immediate action against those engaging in online trolling, as well as those supporting and sponsoring it. They also argued that such trolling amounts to interference with the course of justice.

The letter is supported by members of various opposition parties, including the Congress party, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena, and Samajwadi Party. Tankha has also written separately to Attorney General of India R Venkataramani on the same issue. "The words and contents are filthy and deplorable, which has garnered views in lakhs on social media platforms," the letter said.

In a matter which is pending before the Supreme Court, such despicable conduct is only possible if such people enjoy the support of the ruling dispensation, the letter added. "Your excellency and the Constitutional and Statutory authorities in India are duty-bound to protect the dignity and decorum of the Indian Judiciary," the letter said.

“We expect immediate action not only against the persons indulging in troll but also against people behind it, i.e., supporting and sponsoring it. As law-abiding parliamentarians, we expect immediate action against the culprits, failing which the matter may have to be escalated to higher levels,” the letter said.

This comes after former CJI NV Ramana expressed concern over increasing attacks on the judiciary in the media, particularly on social media, and requested that central agencies deal with them effectively. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that CJI Ramana had written to him requesting a law to curb social media criticism of judges, but that it was not feasible to restrict criticism of judges through legislation.

The case in question concerns the role of the governor in government formation in Maharashtra, and the Supreme Court, presided over by CJI Chandrachud, is hearing an important constitutional issue. The court has reserved its verdict in the case. During the hearing, the CJI expressed concerns regarding the exercise of powers by the governor in calling for a floor test that led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

The MPs' letter underscores the importance of protecting the independence and integrity of the judiciary in India, particularly in the face of online attacks and interference with the course of justice.