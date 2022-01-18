New Delhi: The electoral battle heated up in Punjab with the Aam Aadmi Party announcing its MP Bhagwant Mann as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly election on Tuesday.

However, Congress has posed some serious allegations over AAP's national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over this matter by saying that the announcement is being made to have a "remote-controlled" CM in Punjab.

While speaking over the matter, Congress MP Gurjit Aujla said, "Kejriwal wants a remote-controlled Chief Minister. But let me tell you, this is not going to happen in Punjab. The decision for Punjab will be taken in Punjab only, not from Delhi. However, this situation is not going to arise as Congress is forming a government in Punjab with a huge majority."

Punjab Congress MLA Rajkumar Verka also took a dig at Kejriwal, saying, "A CM face cannot be chosen via fake surveys. The real survey is being done when people give their votes in Elections. You (AAP) never even got 5 lakh votes in Punjab and now you are saying that 22 lakh people have voted for your CM face?"

He further alleged, "Reality is that Kejriwal ji ran away after seeing the popularity of Charanjit Singh Channi in Punjab. Therefore he decided to make Bhagwant Mann as the CM face of AAP in Punjab."

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala raised doubts upon the procedure by which AAP chose its CM candidate for Punjab as the party had claimed that 22 lakh people have cast their votes on WhatsApp out of which 93% people asked the party to make Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate of AAP.

He said, "Who knows, who has voted, who got the votes? The people of Punjab are being made fun of. Their intelligence is being questioned."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party found a unique way to promote Bhagwant Mann, its chief ministerial candidate for the state by posting a video on its official Twitter profile.

However, it didn't go down well as Congress MP Ravneet Bittu slammed AAP for "objectifying women".

He tweeted, "Disgusted by the way AAP objectifies women. No wonder AAP only considers them worthy of 1000 rupees and not for any position as seen in Delhi. It’s only Congress who can create space for leaders like Mrs Bhattal, Priyanka Gandhi, Sheila Dikshit, Ambika Soni and many more."