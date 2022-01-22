Muzaffarnagar: Denied Congress ticket to contest from Muzaffarnagar Presidential seat of Uttar Pradesh Assembly, party district secretary Meraj Jahan could not hide her frustration and burst into tears.

Speaking to the media, Meraj Jahan said that she has been associated with the party for 13 years and she did a lot for the party, but Congress has betrayed her by not giving a ticket.

In Muzaffarnagar district, where the nomination process is underway, the Congress party has also released its list of candidates.

While releasing the list of candidates for UP elections, Priyanka Gandhi also announced that Congress has given 40 percent reservation to women and 40 percent to youth while distributing tickets.

READ: UP elections: Priyanka Gandhi opens up on Congress' strategy, questions Mayawati's 'silence'