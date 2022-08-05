New Delhi : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi detained by police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment in Delhi. Later Rahul Gandhi was taken to Kingsway camp, which is adjacent to Delhi University north campus. Meanwhile Congress General Secretary leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who staged a sit-in protest outside the AICC headquarters as part of the party's nationwide stir against price rise, the GST hike on essential items and unemployment, breaks the police barricades.

Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police

Dressed in black, as several other party members did to register their protest against the government, Priyanka Gandhi crossed the police barricades put up on the road outside the party headquarters and squatted on the road, with police personnel asking her to move from there as section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar. The Congress general secretary was subsequently put in a vehicle forcibly by police and taken away.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra breaks the police barricades

Earlier in the day, wearing black clothes, Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs of the party holding a banner outside gate number 1 of Parliament.

The protesters were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the march. The other Congress MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk. All Congress MPs were dressed in black to register their protest. Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi also participated in the protest. However, the police were not allowing the protesting lawmakers to move forward towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The MPs had planned to hold a demonstration outside the residence of President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied two days ago by the Delhi Police and section 144 was imposed in the New Delhi district area. "It is our right to meet the President. This Parliament session was called by the President and if the prime motive of Parliament is not fulfilled then it is our duty to meet her," party leader Pramod Tiwari said.

