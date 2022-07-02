Hyderabad: A meeting of the National Executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party is being held at the Hyderabad Convention Center, the capital of Telangana which was inaugurated by BJP National President JP Nadda. About 350 members from across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are a part of this meeting. ETV Bharat interviewed BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, film actress and BJP leader Khushboo Sundaram and Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad who arrived to attend the two-day meeting which is being held after 18 years in Telangana.

Leaders confident to form BJP government in Telangana; Manoj Tiwari, Khushboo Sundaram and Tarkishore Prasad

"We are here for the national executive meeting but we have spent 48 hours in villages where we noticed people supporting Narendra Modi with various slogans and opposing the KCR government," Tiwari told ETV Bharat. "I do not think Hyderabad is hi-tech enough, even though my WhatsApp is not working properly since I came here," he said.

Also read: PM Modi lands in Hyderabad to attend BJP's National Executive meeting

Khushboo Sundaram, meanwhile, said: "BJP will form their government in Telangana and we hope to face good competitors in the fray like in Local body elections, we have won around 50 seats while the people claimed that BJP will not be able to compete against KCR. KCR did not welcome PM Modi for the third time now which shows his mentality and attitude. BJP wants to break the dynastic politics going on in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu for years."

"We do not support dynastic politics and we are certain that our party will win the elections. BJP was the world's strongest single party in 2019 and we are winning in the whole country," said Sundaram. On the other hand, Tarkishore Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar told ETV Bharat: "BJP aims to develop the whole country with full strength and the country will be developed soon as the country has started adopting our ideologies of respecting 'Bharat Mata'. BJP also aims to form governments in the maximum number of states."