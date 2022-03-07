Gorakhpur: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while talking to reporters, flayed the Opposition, alleging that they did nothing except praise Jinnah and Pakistan. "BJP is going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority. The momentum for nationalism, progress, security, and good governance in the state will again pick up the pace from March 10," said Adityanath.

While the seventh and last phase of UP assembly election 2022 is underway, the Opposition, Yogi Adityanath said, "Did nothing; except praising Jinnah, sympathizing with terrorists and mafias as well as eulogizing Pakistan. BJP's double engine government in UP created a peaceful, progressive, and secure atmosphere for the people of the state. Mafias and professional criminals were banished. People of Uttar Pradesh have given full support to party's social welfare measures undertaken for poor and needy, execution of development projects as we as creating a peaceful atmosphere in the state," adding, "Restlessness and nervousness are prevailing in the Opposition camp."

People of Uttar Pradesh had rejected the Dynastic rule (Parivarwaad) and caste politics much before the 2014 elections, said UP CM Adityanath, adding, "PM Modi has set the political agenda for the country, giving focus only on safety and security, social welfare measures for poor and the needy. UP election 2022 is being fought on 80:20. BJP will secure 80% seats and the rest 20% will go to Opposition."

Speaking about his double-engine government providing jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Our government in UP created three-fold jobs in UP, which the SP and BSP governments were unable to achieve; during its regime from 2003 to 2014."

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to voters to exercise their franchise during the seventh and final phase of state assembly elections 2022, which is underway. He also asked electors to vote for 'nationalism', development, and good governance as well as security in the state.

The seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7am on Monday, the major districts which are likely to face a fierce competition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) include Azamgarh, Varanasi, and Mirzapur divisions. As many as 613 candidates are in the fray for 54 constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar). BJP hopes to retain its dominance in the state while SP not only aspires to hold Azamgarh but is also trying to defeat the ruling party by putting its focus on wooing young voters on the issue of employment.