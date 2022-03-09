Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed maximum rallies during the UP assembly polls 2022 which was around 204. Then comes the name of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who covered more than 100 rallies. Whereas Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma attended at least 75 public meetings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed nearly 61 rallies to woo people to vote in favor of BJP, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted 31 rallies and roadshows to seek people's support for the BJP.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks in a public meeting that 'Garmi Nikal Denge' (Bring down temperature), to which Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, had said, "Are we compressors that the CM will bring down temperature." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on 'Lal Topi' and 'Cycle' also upped the election fever in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Amit Shah who is also called the Chanakya of BJP, in a public rally spoke about the importance of Mayawati in UP politics, which created uproar in the Opposition camp. Shah had said that BSP is still in existence in Uttar Pradesh and Muslims will vote to the party; to which several inferences were drawn in the Opposition camp.

With the onset of the third wave of Covid-19, the Election Commission of India issued fresh guidelines for political parties to go in for virtual mode or digital mode. Following the norms of the ECI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed five online rallies during the first phase of the UP elections. Besides, BJP also went on an inauguration spree strategically, keeping in mind the likely announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission of India for UP elections.