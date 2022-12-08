Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has concluded. The Congress has won in 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP secured 25 seats. Amid many one-sided contests, there were some candidates who put up a tough fight against their opponents so much so that one could not tell through the better part of the counting day who would claim the seat.

In some constituencies, the difference between a win and a loss came down to double digits. Here are 13 such neck-and-neck contests that the hill state saw today: