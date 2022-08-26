SC Justice UU Lalit hails N V Ramana for speedy appointment of judges
Published on: 10 minutes ago
New Delhi: Speaking at the farewell ceremony of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Supreme Court Justice UU Lalit on Friday hailed measures such as rapid appointment of judges in separate High Courts across the country as well as newly started provisions such as Chief Minister - Chief Justice conference to be highly effective steps taken during Ramana's tenure in the Apex court.
