Childrens, teacher and villagers were seen crying

Alwar (Rajasthan) : A video that is making rounds on the digital platform shows a man riding on a horse and hundreds of children – seemingly students – walking behind him with moist eyes. Tears rolled down the cheeks of some elders even who accompanied the children.

The video that is breaking the internet’s heart is not a mere procession but a farewell gesture of the emotional students who walked with the Principal of a school in Mundavar area- Dinesh Kumar Yadav on his last day in the school on Monday. Yadav, who got the transfer order on December 28, was transferred to Khor Basai's school in Behrod, Alwar.

As Monday January 23 was the last day of Yadav, teachers, students and their parents bid farewell to their beloved teacher. After the farewell session when Yadav rode on a horseback, the students started walking with him. Despite repeated requests they denied to go back. They walked with their close-to-hear Principal in moist eyes.

When Yadav realised that the students had walked for more than three kilometres, he asked the students to go back but the young kids refused to obey – the first time perhaps since Yadav took the responsibility of running the school in 2018. Realising the emotional bonding of the students with their Principal, Yadav got down from the horse and started reasoning the students. He was even heard saying that he would come back soon. The villagers and the parents also tried to take the students back home.

Yadav’s emotional tryst with the students in the Senior Secondary School at Mundavar started in 2018. The school was in a dilapidated condition and there was hardly any discipline in the school. According to the school authorities, more than Rs 1.5 crore have been spent for the renovation of the school. “New rooms were constructed and all the classrooms were painted. The new ambience of the school attracted the students,” one of the members of the school authority said.

“The teachers cooperated with me and we really worked like a family. During the lockdown period we had online classes. The teachers even went to the homes of children to find out if they had any difficulty. We started coaching classes for the competitive exams so that the students get their required exposure to the world outside. They are like my children and so I tried to guide them to the best of my ability,” Yadav said.

“We all have had at least one teacher we were close with who was more than a teacher to us. They had not only taught the syllabus but about life and how to approach it. Bidding them goodbye would have made us weep,” one of the students said.