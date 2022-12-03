Bijapur: Following an encounter on November 26 between Maoists and security forces in Pomra, located in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a US-made M1 Carbine rifle has been recovered by security personnel, informed Bijapur SP Anjaneya Varshney on Saturday.

"Four Maoists had been killed following a police-insurgent encounter in the forests near Pomra under Mirtur Police Station in the district on November 26. During this, apart from bodies of the four deceased, the police recovered four weapons including an M-1 Carbine," the SP said.

"It's key advantage is that the rifle's barrel is smaller than Assault Rifles making it easier to carry which is not possible with bigger weapons," he noted. A probe is being carried out to ascertain how insurgents got the rifle, he added.

A joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation around 7:30 am on November 26 when the encounter took place. The forces had prior inputs regarding the presence of Divisional Committee members Mohan Kadti and Sumitra alongside at least 30 more members in Pomra, located about 400 km away from state capital Raipur, Bastar IG P Sundarraj had earlier noted.