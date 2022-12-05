Surguja (Chhattisgarh): Four newborns in the Ambikapur Medical College in Chhattisgarh lost their lives due to a four-hour-long power cut. The State Health Minister has announced a probe into the incident. According to information, these newborns died on Sunday night in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward. According to sources, Health Minister TS Singhdev directed Health Secretary R Prasanna to investigate the incident.

"At 10.30 am I received information about the death of four newborns. I immediately called the Health Secretary and instructed him to launch a probe into the incident by sending a team to the hospital. Later, I updated the CM about the incident, he offered me a chopper to reach there. All shortcomings which caused the incident will be pointed out and strict action will be taken." It is being reported that after the power cut, the battery backup also malfunctioned which interrupted the power supply to the ventilator, causing the deaths of the children. As per the attendants, as the power supply went off, no nurse was there, and nobody took stock of the situation.