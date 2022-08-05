Chennai: 'Rani', a sniffer dog, who's been deployed as a security guard at the Chennai airport since 2012, retired on Thursday after completing her services. CISF officials organized a retirement program for the dog Rani, to honor its work. The event was held at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) office in Palawanthangal under the chairmanship of DIG Shriram.

Chennai Airport, Director. Sarath Kumar was the special guest for the event, in which 'Rani' received a red carpet welcome and was awarded medals and certificates. CISF, DIG Shriram said, "Currently, nine sniffer dogs are working in the security department at Chennai Airport today after offering services for 10 years and six months, Rani got retired and it's an emotional moment for us as these dogs play a vital role in airport security."

"I am going to adopt 'Rani' myself after consulting with the officials", IG added further. At present, 8 sniffer dogs are working for security at the airport and soon additional 8 sniffer dogs will be deployed to strengthen the security further, said an official.