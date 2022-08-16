Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India is all set to receive eight cheetahs from Namibia after hiatus of 70 years. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the state is all set to welcome the big cats at the Kuno Palpur National Park in Sheopur district. The animals were undergoing medical check-ups at the Namibian capital Windhoek.

Expressing happiness over the expected arrival of wild animals at the Kuno Palpur National Park, the Chief Minister shared a picture of the four male and four female hunting leopards (Cynaelurus jubatus).

Congratulating the Cheetah Conservation Fund Canada team, Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh is all set to welcome the inter-continental translocation of hunting leopards to India. Congratulations to team members involved in this mammoth task of shifting cheetahs to the country for the first time. It is an important and historical event in the field of wildlife conservation."

"Indep Day exclusive: Cheetahs, potential candidates fr transfer to Kuno NP, MP in due course, undergo thorough 1st health exam by int'l team of experts @CCFCheetah led by renowned specialist Dr. Laurie Marker. High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal was present. We thank Namibia MEFT," tweeted the Indian Embassy in Namibia.