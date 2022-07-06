New Delhi: A high-level delegation of the French company Safran Group led by its CEO Olivier Andries called on Def minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the CEO of Safran briefed the Def minister on their company’s plans to set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India for an overhaul of LEAP-1A & LEAP-1B engines in use by Indian and foreign commercial airlines.

Safran is one of the leading original equipment manufacturers of advanced aircraft engines for civil and fighter jets. The MRO facility, through the direct foreign investment of $US 150 million in Hyderabad, is expected to create 500-600 highly skilled jobs. The facility will be able to overhaul over 250 engines per year in the beginning.

The CEO also briefed Singh on their plan to inaugurate Safran Aircraft Engines and Safran Electrical & Power India Pvt Ltd. this week; both of which shall come up in Hyderabad in addition to Safran-HAL Aircraft Engines as a joint venture in the neighbouring Bengaluru.

Safran aircraft engine, Hyderabad, with an investment of Euro 36 million and located on 10 acres of land in the Hyderabad SEZ, will produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines including rotating seals. Safran Electrical & Power India Pt Ltd will produce harnesses for civil and fighter jets. The joint venture between Safran and HAL is for the production of rigid piping for aircraft engines including helicopter engines. The joint venture is expected to hire 160 new highly skilled personnel.

The CEO of Safran outlined his company’s long-term plan for the co-development and co-production of advanced jet engines and transfer of technology as per the existing policy of the Government of India. He briefed Shri Rajnath Singh on the capabilities of Safran in areas of technology beyond aircraft engines.

Def Min Rajnath Singh noted the great importance India attaches to the strategic partnership with France. He welcomed new facilities in Hyderabad and the joint venture in Bengaluru. He invited Safran for more co-development and co-production projects in India, in tune with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ of the Government of India.

“We are a big market. However, we are increasingly focused on making in India for competitively addressing the needs and supplying to friendly foreign countries. You can leverage all the competitive advantages India offers, including the cost advantages and availability of trained manpower,” he said. He further asserted that both countries can contribute to each other's capability building.