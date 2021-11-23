New Delhi: The Union government Monday released more than Rs 95,000 crore to 28 states as their share in the taxes and duties collected by the Centre. The tax devolution of Rs 95,082 crores is twice the amount of normal monthly devolution of Rs 47,541 crores which was due to be paid this month.

In a virtual meeting with the state chief ministers and finance ministers last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised to release one instalment ahead of the schedule to support the capital expenditure of state governments that have been facing dwindling revenues due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 global pandemic.

The finance ministry said this tax devolution of over Rs 95,000 crore would strengthen the fiscal space of states.

UP gets largest amount in transfer to states

India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh received Rs 17056.66 crore, hill state Uttarakhand received Rs 1063.02 crore, Madhya Pradesh received Rs 7463.92 crore and Chhattisgarh got Rs 3239.54 crore in the transfer.

India's one of the most industrialised state Maharashtra received Rs 6006.30 crore, Gujarat received Rs 3306.94 crores, and Goa received Rs 367.02 crore

Agrarian state Punjab received Rs 1718.16 crore, Haryana received Rs 1039.24 crores, Rajasthan Rs 5729.64 crore, and Himachal Pradesh got Rs 789.16 crores.

Among the southern states, while Andhra Pradesh received Rs 3847.96 crores, Telangana Rs 1998.62 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 3878.38 crore, Karnataka received Rs 3467.62 crore, and Kerala got Rs 1830.38 crores from the Centre.

In eastern India, West Bengal received Rs 7152.96 crore, Bihar received Rs 9563.30 crore, Jharkhand Rs 3144.34, and Odisha received Rs 4305.32 crore.

In north-east India, Assam received Rs 2974.16 crores, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 1670.58 crores, crores, Sikkim Rs 368.94, Manipur received Rs 680.80 crore, Meghalaya got Rs 729.28 crore, Mizoram Rs 475.42 crore, Tripura Rs 673.32 crore, and Nagaland received Rs 541.02 crore from the Centre.