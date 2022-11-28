Siliguri (WB): The Central government has rejected the project proposals sent by West Bengal Government to prevent river erosion in several parts of the state. The Centre has not approved 30 projects worth Rs 64.5 million without showing any reason. The four districts of North Bengal namely Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling and Malda face severe river erosion .

At least 17 villages have been swallowed by rivers while and 39 others are under serious threat due to river erosion. State Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmik alleged that even BJP's local representatives are not taking any action to address the issue.

"As many as 30 projects in four districts were sent to the Centre for approval to prevent erosion. But the Centre rejected them. The Centre wants to put our people in danger," said Bhowmick.

According to sources in the Irrigation Department, the State Government is seeking approval under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for a total of 30 projects, including eight projects in Jalpaiguri , 11 projects in Alipurduar, seven projects in Cooch Behar and four projects in Darjeeling.

The banks of several rivers including the Teesta, Torsa, Mahananda, Karola, Dharla and Jaldhaka in North Bengal witness severe erosion putting people's lives and property in jeopardy. The banks of the Dhaldhali, Saltia, Kaljani, Raidak, Mansai and Baniadah rivers are also witnessing erosions. As many as 148 areas spanning about 1 lakh square kilometres are in grave danger due to the calamity.

Sources in the Irrigation Department said that the Cooch Behar district has a total of 231 villages including Gitaldah in Sitai block on the India-Bangladesh border, Batabari in Matiyali Batabari in Meteli block, Dhadial area in Nakatigach village panchayat in Tufanganj severely affected by river erosion.

As for Malda areas such as the Ratua 1, Manikchak, Kaliachak 2 and 3 blocks and even a part of the English Bazar block are in jeopardy due to river erosion caused by the Ganges. Murshidabad's Samsherganj, Farakka, Dhuliak and Jangipur also suffer from the issue.

But Malda district has suffered severe losses due to river erosion for more than four decades. As many as 67 mauzas along with an entire village panchayat have been swallowed by the river due to the erosion.

In 2003-04, KB Jhowbona Gram Panchayat of Kaliachak Block No. 2 collapsed into the Ganges. A few more panchayats are on the threshold of being erased from the map. Over the years 1 lakh acres of land have been swallowed by the river and 7.5 million people have been displaced due to river erosion.