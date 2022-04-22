New Delhi: An anomaly linked to the existing difference in risk and hardship allowance between the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) was resolved on Thursday with the Armed Forces being upgraded to the same allowance level as their CAPF counterparts. The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the ongoing Army Commanders' Conference.

The case to increase the allowance was taken up by the Department of Defence in March 2019 and by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in March 2020. After due deliberations amongst all affected stakeholders, it was submitted by the then Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee to the Defence Minister where it was subsequently approved.

In a renewed impetus to jointmanship, the letter has been initiated from DMA and involves all three Services. Additionally, the increase in allowance is also admissible to NCC units, Training Centres, BRO, MES and other static units at one level lower as admissible to the combatant troops. In case there is any reduction in the revised allowance in any particular location then the existing allowance would continue. Inadvertently, if any location has been left out in the annexure, the existing allowance would continue. The allowance will be admissible retrospectively from February 22, 2019, and the approximate cash outgo for the government is Rs 10,000 crore.

