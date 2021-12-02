Mumbai: BJP leader from Mumbai Pravin Darekar filed a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem. On Wednesday, when the incident happened Mamata Banerjee was on a three-day visit to Mumbai. In a video tweeted by the BJP West Bengal unit, it can be seen Mamata Banerjee abruptly stopping after singing four or five verses of the national anthem.

"As a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore!" tweeted the West Bengal BJP unit.

Later, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted over the incident, "Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestations of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India`s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?"

Taking a dig over the incident, BJP West Bengal president Dr Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, "Bengal CM @MamataOfficialsitting at a constitution post insults national anthem at a gathering in Mumbai. Doesn't she know proper national anthem etiquette or is she insulting knowingly?"

During her visit, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for chalking out a strategy for bringing opposition parties together against the ruling BJP at the Centre. After meeting the NCP chief, speaking to the media, the TMC supremo said "What is UPA? There is no UPA."

