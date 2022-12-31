Navsari (Gujarat) : At least nine people died and several others were injured when a Valsad bound luxury bus had a head on collision with a speeding SUV coming from the opposite direction Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway near Vesma village at Navsari district in Gujarat on Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information the accident took place when the driver of the bus suffered a massive heart attack and the bus lost control to ram the speeding car coming from the opposite direction. The eight people inside the SUV are suspected to have died.

“Nine persons were killed and nearly 15 others were injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a luxury bus at Navsari district in Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday. The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the Valsad bus hit the SUV coming from the opposite direction”, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences for the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery of the injured, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in his tweet - The road accident in Navasari, Gujarat is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to those who have lost their family members in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the sorrow. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured, I pray for their speedy recovery.

According to sources, the 30 people inside the bus were all residents of Kolak village in Valsad who were returning Swami Nagar near Ahmedabad. The car on the other hand was coming from Bharuch. “There were 30 people inside the bust and eight people in the car. The bus didn’t suffer much damage but car was smashed,” police said.

“The injured people of the bus were taken to Navsari Civil Hospital and later 11 people with serious injuries were shifted to a private hospital at Navsari. One person from the car was shifted to a private hospital in Surat. His condition is reported to be critical,” police added.

A convoy along with District Superintendent of Police and District Additional Collector reached the spot and Civil Hospital. They are personally overseeing the rescue operation and the medical facilities provided to the injured.