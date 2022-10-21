Bilaspur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reached Himachal's Bilaspur on Friday to attend the nomination of a party candidate in the poll-bound state. While speaking to ETV Bharat Thakur said, "I reached here for a nomination program for the Bilaspur assembly seat, later in the day I will be addressing a rally."

When asked, earlier you use to go among the public as a Chief Minister but now as a party leader, how different is this? Thakur responded and said, "A large part of my life was spent in the organization, so this is not very new to me, when I was chief of the state unit BJP came into power with an absolute mandate."

Topi culture existed in the state, while Congressmen wore green topis and BJP adored red topis. When asked about the same, he said, "all this cap culture took the backseat the day I took an oath." Earlier on Wednesday, he filed his nomination from his traditional seat of Seraj in Mandi district for the assembly polls in the state. After filing his nomination, Jai Ram Thakur sought the support of the people and said the residents of Seraj will again create history.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12. The state has 68 assembly seats.