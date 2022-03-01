Lucknow: The campaigning for the sixth phase of UP elections has ended by 6 pm Tuesday. Altogether, 57 assembly seats in 10 districts of UP will go to polls on March 3. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections. The 10 districts where polls will be held on March 3, include Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Balia.

Chief Electoral Officer, Ajay Kumar Shukla, said, "Instructions have been issued to administration to provide all basic amenities to voters when they go for exercising their franchise at pooling booths." Katehari (277), Tanda (278), Aalapur (279), Jalalpur (280), Akbarpur (281), Tulsipur (291), Uttraula (293), Balrampur (284), Sohratgarh (302), Kapilvastu (303), Etawah (305), Dumariaganj (306), Haraiyya (307), Kaptanganj (308), Basti Sadar (310), Mahadeva (311) among 57 other assembly seats will go to polls on March 3.

