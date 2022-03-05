Bengaluru: Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai presented the budget on Friday for the year 2022-23, which compliments the Union budget for the development of rural and urban infrastructure, helping farmers, women, scheduled caste and backward classes, laying emphasis on industrial, educational and health sectors.

"The Budget is in line with providing an impetus for growth, which is guided by PM Modi's Gati Shakti," said FKCCI (Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry) president IS Prasad.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the Budget, Prasad said, "The Chief Minister has allocated Rs 55,657 crore for the development of the State. We do hope that the Chief Minister would consider all our demands to support the MSME for its revival and also consider supporting affected industries' requests."

"While we are happy to note that there is no increase in the tax for the year 2022-23, we expect that the Budget provides relief or reduction of licence fees and other taxes to the affected industries. We welcome the budget, which provides for the inclusive development of farm production, development of eco-friendly integrated townships, formulating new curriculum for quality education as per the National Educational Policy, 2020, laying emphasis for the health sector through health for 'All: Health Everywhere Scheme'," he reiterated.

The emphasis laid for self-sufficiency in the energy sector

"We also welcome the emphasis laid for the self-sufficiency in the energy sector by establishing a 2,000 megawatt capacity in Sharavathi Basin for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the 15 industrial areas by KPTCL and ESCOMs," Prasad added. The thrust is given for the development of roads and collaborating with the Central government for the implementation of Chennai–Bengaluru–Mysuru high-speed rail corridor, which will give a boost to trade, industry and tourist sectors.

"The proposal to encourage the establishment of industries in Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi across the Chennai–Bengaluru–Mumbai corridor is a welcome move. Comprehensive development of Bengaluru by providing necessary infrastructure facilities by Amruth Nagaroththana scheme to be implemented at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore," he further stated.