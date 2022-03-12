Lucknow: Peeved over the drubbing in the UP assembly elections 2022, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has issued instructions, preventing party spokesmen from participating in TV debates.

BSP chief Mayawati in her two Tweets asked party spokesmen not to attend debates organized by TV news channels. In her first Tweet, Mayawati, said, "Media at the behest of their Aakas (Big Bosses) played a dirty game of biases and prejudice. They (Media organizations) did damage to BSP's movement soaked in the principle of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar."

Miffed Mayawati prevents BSP spokesmen from attending TV debate programs mayawati

Whereas, the BSP chief mentioned in the second Tweet, "Hence, new responsibility has been given to party spokesman. BSP spokesmen Sudhindra Bhadauria, Dharmveer Chaudhary, Dr. MH Khan, Faizan Khan, and Sheema Kushwaha will not participate in TV debate programs."

BSP chief Mayawati had appointed these spokesmen to put up the party's view before the Media and had asked them to attend the TV debates, but the party's recent drubbing in UP assembly polls compelled her to issue new instructions.