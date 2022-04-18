Hamirpur: The situation went awkward as well as tense after a bride slapped the groom on the stage while performing the rituals during the wedding ceremony and then left the stage. The incident got reported in the Hamirpur district of Haryana.

Later, both the bride and groom's families kept persuading their wards for the whole night and continued till the next morning. At last, wedding rituals were performed with the consent of both families, and eventually, the couples tied the knot.

Bride slaps groom during wedding ceremony, eventually gets hitched

As per the details, the daughter of Manohar Ahirwar of Swasa Budge village under Lalpura police station has agreed to marry Ravikant Ahirwar of Chamari village of Atta police station area of ​​Jalaun district. On Sunday night, the procession reached and welcome rituals were performed, but during the 'Jamai' ceremony when the groom put the garland on the bride's neck, she got offended as she was not ready for it and slapped the groom.

Now, the video is getting circulated on social media and people were giving opinionated reactions to it.

Police also reached the spot after receiving the information and the station in-charge Lalpura said, "We reached the spot as we got the information but wedding rituals were going so it seems issues have been resolved."

Read: Video of groom firing a pistol during marriage ceremony goes viral