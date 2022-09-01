New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has released a video, criticising the Aam Aadmi Party Government over forced conversions allegedly going in the State. Sirsa said that “these days Hindus and Sikhs are being converted to Christianity by luring and intimidating them”.

The BJP leader said that fear and superstition are being used in conversions that “if you do not change religion, then your children will be in trouble”. He asserted that Christianity does not allow such things, "but people like Pastor Ankit Narula and Varjinder Singh are committing these acts. Only to stop such acts, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and Guru Gobind Sahib Ji fought to protect the religion and offered martyrdom”.

Sirsa said that when Nihang Singh fought against this problem, the Bhagwant government put him in jail. He further said that by arresting Nihang, the AAP government is “committing a great sin”. He said that the Mann government is “giving police protection to those who convert and those who oppose the conversion are being stopped”.

Sirsa warned the Punjab government that if the government does not stop the process of conversion, “we will be forced to take to the streets. Sirsa has urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and the Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee to reward those who are opposing the conversions. Sirsa also uploaded a video of a purported event of Christian missionaries “aimed to convert Hindus and Sikhs”.

Also read: Masked men vandalise church in Punjab's Tarn Taran, CM Mann orders probe

Meanwhile, four masked men allegedly vandalised a church in a village close to the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. The incident came a day after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned alleged efforts being made in Punjab for religious conversions by "some so-called Christian missionaries".