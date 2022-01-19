Dehradun: Responding to the desertion of senior leaders from the BJP, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ruled out that there is no turmoil in the party as it will fight the Assembly elections on its own issues and with policy principles.

When asked about former minister Harak Singh Rawat's allegations against the government is not providing a grant to build a medical college, subsequently vowing to defeat BJP in Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the government had allocated a considerable amount for the medical college and Harak Singh Rawat got due recognition and respect till he remained in the party.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to senior correspondent of ETV Bharat Anamika Ratna on party's prospects in Uttarakhand polls

in the name of development, he was brought to the party and till and as far as It is a matter of the development that the party should be included in the policy rules and he was given full respect within the party, now he can tell what allegation he should make after leaving.

What was the reason for the sacking of Rawat from the Cabinet and also suspending him from the party for six years, he said, "Our party follows principles and based on it we run the party and if anyone talks against it, then we are compelled to take action against them."

Most surveys predict that there would the neck by neck fight between Congress and BJP, he said that except one or two, most of the surveys have given us an absolute majority and the people of Uttarakhand want a stable government to be formed there, even in 2014, we bagged majority seats, there in 2017 and 2019 as well. People of Uttarakhand want a government that functions keeping the development of the state in view and maintains good relations with the Centre. It is well known that fulfilling the needs of Uttarakhand is among the priorities of the Central government. There has been a lot of development work has been done in the last five years after the party came to power.

The government will go to the people on development plank as much development has taken place in the last five years in the State with the support of the Centre,he said when asked on issues will the BJP mainly fight elections in the State?

Some people are also angry about local issues, delays and difficulties in Smart City development, as well as political parties pointed out about frequent natural disasters that were taking place in the State and deteriorating environmental balance, he said that during development some problems are bound to happen and as far as disasters are concerned, Uttarakhand always has to face floods and for this, we have conducted research and there has also been a demand for setting up of a Centre, which can forecast about the floods or catastrophes.