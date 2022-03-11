Lucknow: In the BJP's landslide victory in the UP assembly elections, Bundelkhand, Prayagraj, Kashi, and Mathura saw a saffron wave was visible with the BJP-Apna Dal nearly clean sweeping the seats.

In Bundelkhand, the alliance won 16 out of 19 seats here of which 14 seats were won by the BJP alone. The SP won three seats-Chitrakoot's Sadar, Banda's Baberu, and Kalpi seats. The elections were fought in Bundelkhand on issues like food, cattle, water crisis, unemployment, migration. Although the SP cornered the BJP, on these issues, ultimately the people of Bundelkhand chose the BJP which fought the elections citing water projects, defense corridors, and other schemes. The party ended up winning all the 10 seats of Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba regions.



However, in the Sadar seat of Chitrakoot, Minister of State CP Upadhyay lost to Anil Pradhan Patel of SP. Apna Dal (S) won Jhansi's Mauranipur and Chitrakoot's Manikpur seats, while SP emerged successful in the Kalpi seat. Here Vinod Chaturvedi of Samajwadi Party defeated his nearest rival Chhote Singh of Nishad Party.



BJP defector loses



Before the election, Brijesh Prajapati of Tindwari, who left the BJP and joined the SP, lost the election. He was defeated by BJP's Ramkesh Nishad. CP Upadhyay from Chitrakoot lost to SP, while Manohirlal Panth, Minister of State for Labor, contesting from Mehrauni seat of Lalitpur, won by 1.10 lakh votes.

In Prayagraj, eight seats out of 12 were bagged by BJP and allies. Sandeep Patel of SP won from Meja seat of Prayagraj, Siddharthnath Singh of BJP from Shahar West, Vijma Yadav of SP from Pratappur and Piyush Ranjan Nishad of Nishad Party from Karchana seat were victorious. Similarly, Guru Prasad Maurya of BJP won from Phaphamau seat, Vachaspati of BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) from Bara, Rajmani Kol of BJP from Koraon, Hakim Lal Bind of SP from Handia. Harshvardhan Bajpai of BJP won from Allahabad City North, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of BJP from Allahabad City South, Geeta Pasi of SP from Soraon, and Praveen Patel of BJP from Phulpur.

Out of 12, four seats were captured by the SP. It is worth noting that in 2017, out of 12 assembly seats in Prayagraj, BJP had won nine, BSP two, and SP had won one seat. Apna Dal SK Jamuna Prasad had won from Soraon seat in 2017 while Praveen Patel of BJP had defeated Mansoor Alam of SP from Phulpur Legislative Assembly.

In the Pratappur assembly in 2017, BSP's Mohd. Mujtaba Siddiqui had defeated Apna Dal SK Karan Singh. In the Handia Assembly in 2017, Hakim Lal of BSP defeated Pramila Devi of Apna Dal. Neelam Karwiraya of BJP had won from the Meja assembly in 2017. Ujjwal Raman of SP won the Karchana seat in 2017. In 2017, BJP's minister Siddarth Nath Singh defeated Richa Singh of SP from Allahabad West. In 2017 itself, Harsh Vardhan of BJP defeated Anugrah Narayan of Congress in the Allahabad North seat. Dr. Ajay Kumar of BJP had won the Bara seat. In 2017, Rajamani of BJP had won the Koraon seat. He defeated Ram Kripal of Congress.

The Bahujan Samaj Party suffered the most damage in Prayagraj where it did not open an account. The BJP has won all three urban seats in the district. The SP has won four out of nine seats in rural areas, while the BJP has won five seats.



In Thursday's election results, Harsh Vardhan Bajpai of BJP has been re-elected as MLA once again after getting 96 thousand 890 votes. Sandeep Yadav of Samajwadi Party stood second by getting 42 thousand 7 votes while Anugrah Narayan Singh, who was counted among the veteran Congress leaders who became MLA four times, was sent to the third place by the public this time on this seat. Singh, who was in charge of Uttarakhand, could get only 23 thousand 571 votes.

BSP candidate Sanjay Goswami got only 9 thousand 614 votes. Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi defeated the SP candidate from the city southern seat and won for the second time in a row. From this seat, the BJP candidate got 97 thousand 487 votes and SP candidate Rais Chandra Shukla got 71 thousand 70 votes. Congress's Alpana Nishad got 2 thousand 91 votes and BSP candidate Devendra Mishra Nagarha could get only 4 thousand 141 votes.



The cabinet minister of the city West Legislative Assembly seat, Siddharthnath Singh had contested the elections on a BJP ticket and has defeated Samajwadi Party's woman leader Richa Singh who got 88 thousand 181 votes, for the second time. Siddharth Nath Singh has got 1 lakh 17 thousand 717 votes. BSP candidate got 7 thousand 478 votes and Congress candidate Taslimuddin could get only 2 thousand 259 votes. BJP's Rajamani Kol BJP won from Koraon. He got 84 thousand 418 votes, while Ramdev Nidar of SP had to be satisfied with the second position with 59 thousand 697 votes. Rajbali Jaisal of BSP got 26 thousand 307 votes and Ram Kripal of Congress could get only 21 thousand 450 votes.



In the Karchana assembly seat which was said to be a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party in the district, SP's Ujjwal Raman Singh has been defeated by BJP-Nishad Party's joint candidate Piyush Ranjan Nishad. Nishad got 89 thousand 337 votes while Ujjwal Raman Singh, sitting MLA from SP, could get only 79 thousand 753 votes. Similarly, BSP candidate Arvind Kumar Shukla got 21 thousand 878 votes and Congress candidate Rinki Patel got only 4 thousand 330 votes.



BJP Apna Dal SK's joint candidate Vachaspati has won from the Bara assembly seat. Vachaspati got 89 thousand 3 votes while Ajay Munna of SP got 76 thousand 210 votes. Dr Ajay Kumar of BSP got 22 thousand 656 votes while Congress candidate Manju Sant had to be satisfied with 3 thousand 431 votes.



Samajwadi Party's Sandeep Singh has defeated BJP's Neelam Karwaria from the Meja assembly constituency. Sandeep Singh, who contested the assembly elections for the first time, got 78 thousand 164 votes. BJP's sitting MLA Neelam Karwaria could get only 74 thousand 869 votes. BSP candidate Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari got 22 thousand 839 votes from this seat while Congress Shalini Dwivedi could get only 1 thousand 547 votes.



BJP's candidate Praveen Patel has been elected MLA from Phulpur assembly seat by getting 1 lakh 3 thousand 14 votes. Whereas, SP candidate Mujtaba Siddiqui stood second by securing 1 lakh 825 votes. Ram Taulan Yadav of BSP got 33 thousand 36 votes in this seat and Congress candidate Siddhanth Maurya could get only 1 thousand 626 votes. A total of 34 rounds of votes were counted on this seat and it was difficult to say who would win this seat till the last round.



The Samajwadi Party had nominated MLA Hakim Lal Bind from the Handia assembly seat. He has defeated BJP Apna Dal SK alliance candidate Prashant Singh. BJP candidate got 80 thousand 26 votes. SP candidate Hakim Lal Bind defeated the BJP alliance candidate by securing 83 thousand 348 votes. At the same time, in this seat, BSP candidate Narendra Kumar alias Munna Tripathi got 33 thousand 672 votes, while Congress candidate could get only 1 thousand 428 votes.

In Mathura, BJP captured all five seats. In the 2017 elections, four out of five seats in Dharmanagari Mathura had come to BJP's account.

BJP leaders Laxminarayan from Umbrella, Puran Prakash from Baldev seat, Meghashyam from Govardhan seat, Shrikant Sharma from Mathura seat, Rajesh Chaudhary from Mant seat emerged victoriously. In the 2017 elections, BJP's Laxminarayan won from the Umbrella Assembly, while Independent Atul Singh was at number two.

BJP's Puran Prakash won the Baldev assembly, defeating Niranjan Singh Dhangar of RLD. BJP's Karinda Singh defeated Rajkumar Rawat of BSP in the Govardhan assembly. BJP minister Shrikant Sharma had won from Mathura's seat.

Pradeep Mathur of Congress was in second place. Only the Mant seat of Mathura was such where BJP had to face defeat. In 2017, Shyamsunder Sharma of BSP had won this seat. He defeated Yogesh Chaudhary of RLD.



This time in Kashi too, the BJP won from all the seats repeating its 2017 performance.

Awadhesh Singh of BJP from Pindra assembly of Kashi, Tribhuvanram from Ajra assembly, Anil Rajbhar from Shivpur assembly, Dr. Sunil Patel of Apna Dal from Rohaniya seat, Ravindra Jaiswal of BJP from Varanasi North seat. , Saurabh Kumar Srivastava of BJP from Varanasi Cantt, Neelkanth Tiwari of BJP from Varanasi South, and Apna Dal SK Neelratan from Sewapuri were victorious. It is worth noting that in the 2017 elections, Awadhesh Singh of BJP defeated Babulal of BSP in the Pindra assembly. In 2017 in the Ajgara assembly, Kailash of SP defeated Lalji of SP.



In the Shivpur assembly in 2017, BJP's Anil Rajbhar defeated SP's Anand. In the Rohini seat in 2017, BJP's Surendra Narayan Singh defeated SP's Mahendra Singh Patel. In 2017 from Varanasi North seat, Ravindra Jaiswal of BJP defeated Congress.

In Ayodhya, the BJP won three out of five seats while SP captured two. In the most important Ayodhya seat in the year 2017, BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta defeated Tej Narayan Pandey of SP. Vedprakash Gupta was victorious in this election as well.

Ramchandra Yadav of BJP won from Rudauli seat. Awadhesh Prasad of SP was victorious from Milkipur. BJP candidate Amit Singh Chauhan won from Bikapur seat. SP's Abhay Singh was victorious from the Gosaiganj seat. In the year 2017, Ramchandra Yadav of BJP defeated Abbas Ali Zaidi of SP in the Rudauli seat.

In the 2017 elections, BJP's Gorakhnath won from Milkipur seat, while SP's Awadhesh Prasad was in second place. In 2017, BJP's Shobha Singh Chouhan had won from Bikapur seat, with SP's Anand Sen in second place. In 2017, Khabbu Tiwari was elected MLA from the Gosaiganj seat on a BJP ticket. He defeated Abhay Singh of SP.

BJP's seats down, but maiden wins too

The BJP also captured many seats it had never won before in the 2022 assembly elections even as the party has lost 48 seats as compared to 2017. The BJP alliance won 274 seats, while the SP got 124 seats adding to its tally of 2017.



BJP's state spokesperson Rajesh Chaudhary registered a landslide victory in Mathura's Math assembly seat defeating Shyam Sundar Sharma of BSP, who was a seven-time MLA from here, by about 8000 votes.

Manish Rawat of BJP won from the Sidhauli assembly seat of Sitapur, which was included in the list of special seats. Here, in the last assembly elections, Dr. Hargobind Bhargava of BSP defeated Manish Rawat of the Samajwadi Party.



This time, Hargobind left the BSP and entered the election on the SP ticket. Angry with the ticket denial, Manish had also landed as a BJP candidate. In such a situation, where earlier the contest was between SP and BSP, this time it was between SP and BJP.

More than that, the BJP had not won this seat for 40 years. However, this time the BJP has stamped its victory here, which is being seen as a huge success.



Similarly, from the Bilsi assembly seat of Badaun, BJP candidate Harish Chandra has won by defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Chandra Prakash Maurya. Pandit RK Sharma had left the party and joined the SP after which the BJP had fielded Harish Chandra, who defeated Maurya by a margin of about 25000 votes getting 93329 votes.



BJP also opened its account in the Mohanlalganj (Reserved) seat of Lucknow. In 2017, despite the Modi wave, the Samajwadi Party had won only one seat out of 9 seats in Lucknow and that was Mohanlalganj. In 2017, a total of 32% voting took place in Mohanlalganj (Reserved) seat. Then Amresh Singh Pushkar of Samajwadi Party defeated Ram Bahadur of BSP.



However this time around, BJP candidate Amresh Singh Pushkar defeated Sushila Saroj of SP by about 10,000 votes.

Congress almost wiped out

Lucknow: Congress's debacle in the 2022 UP assembly polls where it won mere two of the 399 seats it contested on and the failure of the party leadership can be gauged from the fact that State President Ajay Kumar Lallu won from Tamkuhiraj seat at the peak of SP and BJP waves in 20122 and 2017 respectively, but lost the election this time managing only 33,370 votes.

The party's vote share also nosedived to 2.5 percent from 7 percent in 2017.

The Congress party contested the elections in the year 2017 along with the Samajwadi Party in 100 seats and won seven.

Congress had single-handedly contested 399 seats after several decades this year hoping that this time the situation would improve to some extent as compared to the previous elections, but it did not happen despite party leader Priyanka Gandhi's campaign work. Congress was able to win only two seats in the state.

The seats won by Congress leaders Virendra Chaudhary and leader of the party's Legislature Party Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' are being attributed to the respective candidates' own image rather than the central leadership. Mona was elected MLA for the third time from here. Prior to this, her father Pramod Tiwari had been MLA from this seat for nine consecutive times.

