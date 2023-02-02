Burdwan: In a verbal attack on the Narendra Modi-led Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the whole Central Government became unstable after a slump in the share market thanks to a sharp fall in Adani Group share price. Banerjee's comment came during a public meeting here on Thursday. According to her, the stock market crash almost led to the collapse of the Central Government.

It may be noted here that the Chief Minister has been visiting the district since last Monday. She was in East Burdwan on Thursday where she attended several government programmes. While highlighting the development her administration has been carrying out in the state, Banerjee attacked the Modi government at the Centre over multiple issues.

"The Centre called up 6-8 people to buy shares from those whose share prices were falling. Calls were made to some people asking them to pump in several thousand crores of rupees," Banerjee said. Albeit without taking any names, the CM claimed she had detailed information in this regard.

She further attacked the Centre over the lowest income tax slab being raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. "More exemptions will be given in the new tax structure. This government will close all banks if it stays in power. LIC will cease to exist. Shares are being sold... the party (BJP) and some people close to the party are being given shares. There is no guarantee of a refund from banks. Whereas in Bengal, 11 lakh self-help groups have been formed in the last 10 years," she further noted.