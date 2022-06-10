Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP's regional party office equipped with modern facilities was inaugurated by national president JP Nadda in Gorakhpur on Friday. Besides, the inauguration of the party's regional office in Gorakhpur, party offices at Baghpat, Aligarh, Rae Bareilli, Jaunpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar and Ayodhya were also opened through virtual mode on the occasion.

The newly-constructed BJP's regional party office at Gorakhpur was decked up with flowers, festoons and flags. Scores of people thronged the place on the occasion. BJP national president JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP president and Union minister Swatantra Dev Singh and several others addressed the public meetings. Beneficiaries of several Central governments-sponsored welfare schemes were present on the occasion.