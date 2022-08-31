New Delhi: The BJP is likely to extend incumbent party president JP Nadda's term of office, due to end in January 2023, till 2024 to avoid any possible disruption in the coordination of party affairs in view of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda was elected as full-time party president on January 20, 2020 months after the then incumbent president Amit Shah was appointed as the Home Minister following the BJP's landslide victory in the general elections the preceding year.

His term is scheduled to end in 2023. However reliable sources within the BJP said that the party top brass including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to extend Nadda's term at least till the upcoming Lok Sabha elections tentatively scheduled in April-May 2024.

According to party sources, in view of the “kind of coordination seen between the party and the government”, the party is preparing to extend Nadda's tenure till 2024 under a special resolution till the Lok Sabha elections, so that there is no disruption in the coordination presently seen in the party.

