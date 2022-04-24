Gonda: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP's MP from UP's Kaiserganj and National President of Wrestling Association of India praised former Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav over his recent meeting with SP leader Azam Khan, currently lodged in Jail.

Brij Bhushan's comment comes during media interaction while Chairing a District Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting organized at District Panchayat Auditorium in Gonda on Sunday.

BJP MP praises Shivpal Yadav over his recent meeting with SP leader Azam Khan

"Shivpal Yadav had done a good thing. If someone close to me is in trouble I will go and meet him. Legally it may be right or wrong that's a different story. Actually, Mulayam Singh Yadav must have gone to meet Azam Khan, he would have raised an agitation, but these people (Akhilesh Yadav), are pleasure-seekers, not good leaders, whereas Shivpal was a grassroots leader. Sometimes even I feel like meeting Azam Khan. If I go in that route, I may meet him," said BJP MP.

Earlier on April 22, Shivpal Yadav visited Sitapur jail to meet MP Azam Khan and the meeting lasted for more than an hour. Later, in a media interaction, Shivpal had alleged that Samajwadi Party was not helping Azam Khan and called it a misfortune.

Praising the recent demolition drive in Delhi's Jhangirpuri, the BJP MP said, "Till 2014, the country had witnessed the politics of appeasement but now under the leadership of PM Modi there is a break on it. As I remember, once under the leadership of Sanjay Gandhi, Delhi witnessed such bulldozer stuff. After a long break, bulldozers are back in action, and no one will be able to stop them."

Read: Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish surrenders in Lakhimpur court