New Delhi: The delegation of BJP leaders also handed over memorandums to Governors of their respective states, urging them to put up the matter before President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The Prime Minister security breach incident during his Punjab visit has kicked up a 'row' between BJP and Congress parties.

BJP MPs and MLAs along with several other leaders, on Friday, visited the Raj Ghat and observed two-hour silence in front of the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Apart from this, top BJP leaders in their respective states handed over memorandums to Governors regarding the security breach during the Prime Minister's entourage to Punjab; his motorcade was stuck on a flyover for more than 15 minutes.

The BJP leaders are also contemplating sending letters to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The BJP delegation in Gujarat led by state party president C R Patil met Governor Acharya Devbrata and gave the memorandum for forwarding it to President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Cabinet colleague and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also a part of the delegation which met the Gujarat Governor, stated a press statement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while talking to reporters, said, "The Prime Minister's life was put to risk and this smacked of conspiracy." He also flayed the Congress party and its top leaders.

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, along with state BJP leaders met Governor Sreedharan Pillai and demanded resignation from Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi in the matter pertaining to PM security breach.