New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sidelined itself after sacking its spokesperson Nupur Sharma but it would not have expected that her controversial remarks against the Prophet would trigger such a wave of angry reactions from the Arab countries.

Several leaders of the saffron party believe that by suspending Nupur Sharma, the party has not only tried to save the image of both the government and party but also attempted damage control knowing that the reactions were far and wide. Senior leader and BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said she believed that the party "gave a very good message by suspending the spokesperson because disrespecting any religion is against the constitution of the country and the party as well".

In a recent statement made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in which he had said that "we should not find "Shivling in every mosque and we cannot change history". Referring to it, Joshi said that Bhagwat's message was "enough to tell you what our path is". "Therefore, with prompt action, a message has been sent that the party will not tolerate any disrespect done to any other religion even by mistake," she said.

A senior female BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said she was called many times for debates but she shrugged off excusing that while she is ready for debate and not quarrels and abuses on national TV. The senior leader said she believed that sometimes it becomes difficult to put forward a chartered accountant, lawyer or any management stalwart as the spokesperson of the party because they do not have the understanding to handle the situation during a debate with reason. "The political experience and association (of the spokespersons) with the society are absolutely insufficient for this," she said.

A former spokesperson of the party also told ETV Bharat with anguish that the current spokespersons "lack the political maturity required to handle a live show". "Those who are intelligent enough to be spokespersons and handle situations have been marginalized. Any spokesperson should keep in mind that debates on TV can be done with arguments, even without insulting anyone," the BJP leader said.

The Modi government has completed half of its second term. Last week, party president JP Nadda had clearly mentioned in his press conference that Mathura-Kashi was "not on their agenda". Later the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also stamped Nadda's statement. Party insiders say that soon some unwritten guidelines may be issued to party spokespersons in the coming days so that the BJP which claims 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' never becomes a victim of religious bigotry. Indications are clear that if the party wants to stay in long run it has to sideline itself from political polarization and religious controversies.

