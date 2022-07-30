Patna: Even though elections in Bihar are far away, the BJP looked in a poll mode the way the party's national president carried out a massive roadshow in Patna with thousands of workers and leaders taking part in the event. The act proves that BJP is eyeing the driving seat in Bihar which is actually in the hand of JDU led by Chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Nadda is in Patna to take part in the two-day national executive meeting of its seven frontal organisations. The city has virtually turned saffron as posters, and banners covering all stretches of the roadshow from the Ambedkar statue near Patna High Court to JP Roundabout. The roadshow continued for 3 hours with thousands attending it. Nadda was given a warm welcome at Patna airport where all the cabinet ministers of the BJP quota welcomed him with bouquets and flowers.

Nadda first garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar near Patna High Court and finished the roadshow by garlanding the statue of Jaiprakash Narayan near Gandhi Maidan. During the roadshow, BJP workers showered flower petals on Nadda and other leaders from the 25 stages installed in the stretch. Nadda was accompanied by BJP state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, both deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi along with former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Digha MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, and MLC Sanjay Mayukh.

During the roadshow, the party workers were chanting slogans in support of Nadda. Bhojpuri songs with pro-BJP lyrics echoed in the air apart from Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram slogans. Elephants and horses were also brought by the workers to give an attractive look to the roadshow. Asked whether BJP has the power to go alone in Bihar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Patna Sahib MP said, “Off-course BJP does have the power to go alone, however, NDA is strong in Bihar with JDU.”

The mega show is considered a show of strength for the BJP where the party has deployed organizational officials in 200 assembly constituencies. It is also seen as the preparation for the 2024 general election and 2025 assembly election. Senior BJP leader and health minister of the state Mangal Pandey said the exercise pertains to expanding the organisation. More than 800 top leaders of the country were present to attend the convention. Home minister Amit Shah will address the concluding day of the two days programme on Sunday.

After the roadshow, JP Nadda inaugurated the Gram Sansad chapter 2 programme meant to deliberate on central and state government schemes and their implementation. While addressing the gathering, Nadda said, “We are the champions of development and we don't need certificates from anyone. A lot of other work has been done in the regime of PM Narendra Modi.”

After Gram Sansad, Nadda visited the campus of Patna University where he had to face the wrath of agitation from ASIA (All India Students's Association) members. The agitating students shouted slogans of JP Nadda Wapas Jao (JP Nadda Go Back) demanding roll back of National Education Policy 2020 and grant of central university status to Patna University. They also showed black flags to Nadda and gheraoed his car on the campus.