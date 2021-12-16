Belagavi: BJP-ruled Karnataka government is set to table Anti-Conversion Bill in ongoing Belagavi Winter Session.

Condemning it, KPCC president DK Shivakumar talking to media in Belagavi said, "Why we need Anti-Conversion Law? An imprisonment of up to 10 years for peopoe who break these rules. Do people really need this? BJP is enacting this law only with an intention to destroy peace in the state," he said.

He says that BJP leaders are minting big money through corruption. "State BJP leaders are getting bribe at every stage. Earlier Prime Minister Modi has accused our (Congress) government as '10 % govt'. But now the BJP govt has become '40% govt'. The BJP is the most corrupt government in the world.

The flood victim farmers of the state have not still received compensation. The people of the state as well as country are tired of the corrupt BJP government and want a change" he said.