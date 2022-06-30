Mumbai: Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and congratulated each other over the collapse of the MVA government following the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The floor test that was to be held on Thursday amid the political crisis in Maharashtra also now stands cancelled post Thackeray's resignation.

Commenting on the further course of matters in the state, BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next plan of action. He also said BJP workers "should observe restraint in victory." The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai.

Fadnavis, on the other hand, playing safe as speculations grow rife over him taking over the power in the state now, told reporters that he will 'tell the party's stand by Thursday for sure'. There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight, sources said.

Meanwhile, one of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Bharat Gogawale said that 'the rebel MLAs are not exactly happy with Uddhav Thackeray's resignation'. "It is not like we are very happy with the decision of Uddhav Thackeray stepping down as the CM. We are heading towards our hotel (in Goa). Once we reach there, we will discuss the issue and decide our next steps. He (Thackeray) tried to convince us," Gogawale said.

He further said that the rebel group now plans to hold a meeting in Goa to discuss their next steps in the wake of Thackeray's resignation. A chartered flight carrying the breakaway MLAs of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati. From the airport, the group had headed to a five-star hotel in Dona Paula in special buses.

Many of the leaders celebrating the collapse at Fadnavis' residence said that the former CM will soon helm the state. "Fadnavis always used to say that he will return to the House. Now, it's time. He will come back as the chief minister of Maharashtra," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said. Moreover, Former minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, 'the truth prevailed, finally'.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil was seen feeding sweets to Fadnavis, while senior BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan were also present during the celebrations. (With Agency Inputs)