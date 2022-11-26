Patna: Noted poetess Anamika Jain Amber has been allegedly stopped by the Bihar administration from reciting poetry at the famous Sonpur cattle fair. Amber alleged that she was prevented from reciting her poems at the All India Kavi Sammelan at the behest of the Bihar government.

She further alleged that after reaching Sonpur to recite her poetry, she was informed by the district administration that she would not be allowed to do so leaving her with no option but to return to Delhi.

"I am so sad at having been deprived of a chance to perform in the land of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar," she said. Amber also claimed that even the district administration officials looked mortified when they informed her about the "orders from above" to stop her from reciting poetry.

Amber, known for her poem in praise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, further alleged her permission to recite poetry was "withdrawn at the eleventh hour by the administration".

The incident sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance in Bihar with the former accusing the State Government of "cultural policing" and stifling the voices of those who are opposed to its political ideology. Reacting to the incident state BJP spokesperson and general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for insulting a poet.

“A month back renowned and popular poets from across the country were contacted and they were called to Patna for the event. However, after reaching the venue of Kavi Sammelan located at Sonpur Mela, the organizers stopped the noted poet Anamika Jain Ambar from reciting poetry. The administration said that it was the government's order from the top level," Anand told ETV Bharat.

"In support of Anamika, all the visiting poets refused to recite poetry and returned without participating in the Kavi Sammelan. The Bihar government also sacrificed the culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' to keep Nitish Kuma happy," he added.

State's Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai, however, claimed that Amber's name was never in the list of those who were scheduled to perform at the event. Citing the schedule of the Sonpur Fair, the Minister asked "Where do you find the name of that poet? It is a state fair and though all are welcome as visitors, it cannot be that anybody who expresses a desire to perform on the stage can be entertained."

" I do not know anything about Anamika Jain's program. We didn't invite her. This was the responsibility of the organizing committee. I did not know who was coming to the Kavi Sammelan, "Dr. Gagan, Sonpur Mela in-charge cum, ADM Chhapra told ETV Bharat.