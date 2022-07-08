Patna (Bihar): Prem Kumar, a 17-year-old son of a daily wage labourer from Gonpura village in Phulwarisharif, Patna, has received a scholarship of Rs 2.5 crore from the prestigious Lafayette College of America to pursue his bachelor's degree. In the acceptance letter sent to Prem, Lafayette College Dean of Admissions Matthew S. Hyde wrote, “Congratulations! We are inspired by your commitment and determination to serve underprivileged communities.

Established in the year 1826, Lafayette College has consistently been ranked among the top 25 colleges in America. Prem is probably the first Mahadalit student in India to achieve such a feat.

Prem will be the first member of his family to go to college. He is currently a 12th student in Shoshit Samadhan Kendra. He will spend four years studying mechanical engineering and international relations at Lafayette College. A 2.5 crore scholarship will cover the entire cost of living as well as studies. These include tuition fees, residence, books, health insurance, travel expenses etc.

On being named for the prestigious scholarship, Prem said, "My parents could never go to school. This is incredible. The Dexterity Global organization which is working for the Mahadalit children in Bihar is very commendable. It is because of them that I have got this success today. I am happy."

Prem is one of 6 students from across the world to have received the prestigious "Dyer Fellowship" from Lafayette College. According to Lafayette, this fellowship is awarded to select students who have the intrinsic motivation and commitment to solving the world's toughest problems. At the age of 14, Prem was recognized by the national organization Dexterity Global and has since been trained by Dexterity.

Dexterity Global is a national organization engaged in creating the next generation of leadership for India and the world through educational opportunities and training. Last week, Sharad Sagar, Founder and CEO of Dexterity Global and renowned social entrepreneur from Bihar, announced that under the organization's career development program 'Dexterity to College', students have so far received more than 100 crore scholarships from the world's best universities.

“Since 2013, we have started work on Mahadalit children in Bihar. It is our goal to create leadership for the next generation through the students of this community, sending them to the best universities,” said Sharad Sagar, CEO of Dexterity Global.