Nalanda (Bihar): The incident was related to Gonagaon village in Nalanda district of Bihar, where a pre-marriage Tilak ceremony was being organized. The strongman of the village, Kanhaiya Kumar, against whom several criminal cases were pending in different police stations of the Nalanda district, took to the dais and began shaking legs with the bar dancers, said police sources. Police were probing the matter after the video went viral.

The incidents of loot, murder and other criminal activities have gone up in the district. Besides, police are also making efforts to put a check on rising crime graph in the district. Despite police's crackdown on criminals, the outlaws dare to brandish firearms as well as indulge in firing, added the source.