Gopalganj (Bihar): If you don't bath for a week, you will start feeling awful, your body will have a bad odor or your skin might start feeling dry and flaky, but in a bizarre kind of incident, a 62-year man, who hails from Bihar is doing well despite not taking a shower for 22 years.

Dharamdev Ram, who lives in Baikunthpur village of the Manjha block in the Gopalganj district, is making everyone go crazy with his pledge in which he vowed not to take bath till crime against women, land disputes, and deaths get completely stopped. At the age of 40, Dharamdev Ram stopped taking baths and continues to date.

During this time span, his life witnessed many phases but he remained stuck to his pledge and hadn't taken a shower even after the death of his son and wife. Surprisingly, Dharamdev Ram has neither got any disease nor his body looks comparatively fine.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dharamdev Ram said, "In 1975, I worked in a factory in Jagdal, Bengal, and got married in 1978 and was leading a normal life. But in 1987, I suddenly realized that land disputes, the killing of animals, and atrocities against women had started increasing. So in search of an answer, I approached a 'Guru' who took me as his disciple and inspired me to follow the path of devotion. Since then I headed on the path of devotion and started meditating for Lord Rama."

In the year 2000, Dharamdev Ram resigned from the factory and returned to his home but later under family pressure, he again joined the factory. Then after he decided to give up on food and bath when the factory manager came to know about this, he fired him and went back to his house. Meanwhile, his wife Maya Devi passed away in the year 2003, and even then he did not take bath. Later, one of his sons died but Dharamdev remained stagnant. On July 7, 2022, another son of Dharamdev died but still didn't take bath. On investigation, locals also confirmed Dharmadev's claims.