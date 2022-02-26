Gazipur: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey during a campaign at the Zamania Assembly constituency in Gazipur district of Uttar Pradesh took a jibe at Samajwadi Party. Choubey said the bicycle of the Samajwadi Party has 'punctured' and no one is available to repair it. Akhilesh's desire to operate the 'coin' of dynastic rule (Pariwarvad and Khandanwad) has failed to take off, said Choubey, adding, "A senior journalist in Lucknow confided in me about the outcome of UP election, which is in our favour."

Speaking further, the Union Minister, said, "This land (Uttar Pradesh) is for agriculture (Krishi) and Rishi (seers). No scope for others. We are crossing the 350-mark. We will form the government on our own."

Now, the leaders from the Opposition parties are fighting elections to protect their 'deposit'. The response of voters in our favour is overwhelming. Scores of people are turning out to cast votes in our favour. After the completion of the fourth phase of the UP elections, we are now 60% and the rest has scored 40%, said Choubey.