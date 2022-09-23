New Delhi: Ahead of Congress presidential election, Bhupinder Hooda, Haryana Congress leader on Friday met INC interim President Sonia Gandhi.

This comes before the presidential election for the party. Congress leader Hooda said, “In our meeting today, we spoke about the party and how to strengthen it. She said that she has a neutral stand regarding the Congress president election.”

Now, the speculations are being intensified that Bhupinder Singh Hooda is also in the race for the post of President and had come to seek permission from Sonia Gandhi for the same. The nominations for the post of Congress President are to be filed from September 24 while the date of the elections is slated to be held on October 17. Nominations will be filed between September 24 and 30.

After Hooda's meeting with Sonia Gandhi, speculations are rife over his aspirations. When Bhupinder Hooda was asked whether he would also join the race by filing his nomination, he did not give any clear-cut answer and said that it does not happen to somebody's wishes and planning to wait for a clear picture to emerge before taking a call.

Also read: Farmers are not getting MSP for bajra in Haryana: Cong

However, sources said, in the event of no interference by the Gandhi family in the national party chief elections, Hooda could enter the race, so he had reached Sonia Gandhi to discuss the same. However, Hooda is keeping cards close to his chest for now.