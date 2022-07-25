Bhopal: The dead body of a B. Tech student Nishank Rathore, was found near Barkheda railway tracks in Bhopal, under mysterious circumstances on Sunday evening. Nishank went missing from Bhopal at 3 pm on Sunday, meanwhile, his family members who were looking for Nishank's whereabouts received a screenshot of Nishank's Instagram story, which has Nishank's photo overlapped by a written text which reads 'Gustakh -E- Nabi Ki Aik Saza Sar Tan Se Juda' (simply means, who demean Prophet will be beheaded).

Since the family members received the message, they were worried and called him quite a few times but in vain. Later, they lodged a complaint with the police who detected Nishank's phone location near a railway track. When they rushed to the spot, they found his dead body, a scooty, and his mobile phone near the tracks.

According to Bhopal Police Station TT Nagar in charge Chayan Singh Raghuvanshi, "Nishank Rathore (21), son of Umashankar Rathore, was a student of B.Tech in Oriental College, Bhopal. He stayed in the college hostel in Indrapuri for two years but had recently shifted to rented accommodation and was staying at the Jawahar Chowk area of Shastri Nagar with friend Raj Raghuvanshi. Nishank has mentioned himself as a software developer in Noida, in his Facebook profile.

Nishank's friend Raj informed the police that, at 3 pm on Sunday, Nishank had gone out to meet his elder sister who had come to give an exam at Saket Nagar examination center in Bhopal. He had also informed his cousin Shashank over the phone about it.

Bhopal's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar said, "As the case is now with Raisen police, we are providing all support and our senior officers are constantly in touch with Raisen Police regarding this incident" he added.

While on the incident, Raisen Additional SP Amrit Meena said, "We have started an investigation in the matter, the dead body has been sent to AIIMS Bhopal for post mortem in which cause of death was found 'getting run over by train', relatives and friends of the deceased are being questioned."

"The message that has gone viral is being tested by the experts. Further action will be taken after getting all the evidence," the SP added further