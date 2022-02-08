Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the manifesto of BJP, Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, at a function to be held at Indira Gandhi Institute, Lucknow, at around 10.30 am. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Election Incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, Co-election Incharge Anurag Thakur, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dr Dinesh Sharma and Chairman of Sankalp Patra Committee Suresh Khanna among others will attend the function.

The BJP manifesto was slated for release on Sunday, but it was deferred by two days, because of the announcement of the national mourning following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The veteran singer and Bharat Ratna awardee breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Sunday.

In 2017 election manifesto, BJP had announced loan waiver to UP farmers up to rupees one lakh (Rs 1 lakh); and in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the government; altogether 85 lakh farmers' loan amount was written off. BJP, this time around, has been releasing its election manifesto after the completion of its first phase of election campaign. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had said that their party will release the election manifesto after the announcement of Sankalp Patra of the BJP.