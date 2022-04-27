Hyderabad: The speech of TRS party founder and Telangana Chief Minister KCR at the party's 21st TRS Plenary meeting gave a clear indication of his national ambitions. For more than one and a half hours, KCR talked about mainly national politics. The event was held in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Generally in party plenaries, a party focuses on its achievements and future plan of action. But today's TRS plenary was all about national politics. KCR stated that India needs the best political agenda, not a national front. He also said that he will be proud if Hyderabad becomes the venue for that political agenda. Bharata Rashtra Samithi, the word which comes from KCR indicates that he may soon establish a national party.

"The country does not need political fronts. It wants an alternative agenda that will change the course and status of the country and contribute to the development of the people," said KCR. He said it would be a matter of pride for the state if steps were taken from Telangana for the betterment of the country.

"India has adequate financial resources. If there is determination and sincerity for development, progress will be made," he said. He said that in order to make progress in India, platforms for new agricultural, industrial and economic policies were needed. Like Telangana Rashtra Samithi, proposals are coming about the establishment of Bharata Rashtra Samithi, added KCR. "We should look for avenues for a new political agenda," said KCR. The CM unfurled the TRS flag at the Plenary Venue. Later, tributes were paid at the Telangana Martyrs' Stupa.

TRS is the property of the people of Telangana, said KCR. He also said that " the TRS is the guardian who protects the interests of the state. We have achieved a separate state after facing many setbacks, and insults. We are ruling the state as a role model for the country." KCR also said that the awards coming from the center and various organizations are proof of the progress of Telangana. He recalled that the Center had announced that Telangana villages were in the top 10 in the list of best villages in the country.

Also read:Telangana governor slams state govt, says KCR 'not inclined to move ahead'