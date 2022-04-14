Indore: Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that the state was looking to start teaching the Bhagavad Gita in colleges. The Mahabharata is already taught in Madhya Pradesh colleges under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new addition is said to be in accordance with the NEP-based syllabus.

Speaking about the matter, Yadav said the move was to imbibe India's 'glorious past' and make students aware of legendary figures in Indian history. "Just like Ram Charit Manas which is taught in the first year, the Bhagavad Gita, too, will be included in the second-year syllabus in colleges. Alongside this, our glorious past as well as personalities who appear at various times, including Mata Ahilya, Raja Vikramaditya, and Raja Bhoj, will be included in the curriculum.

This will be done to ensure that education does not just provide knowledge, but also connects the youth to our collective history. Additionally, we are also working to set up skill development centers, where students will be able to hone their skillsets and register all-around growth," Yadav noted. He said the change in curriculum is currently in full swing.

Meanwhile, a workshop, to explain in detail the various aspects of NEP was organized at Devi Ahilya University in Indore on Thursday, which saw the participation of various professors and principals of higher educational institutions. A detailed explanation of how students will benefit from the plan was also highlighted during the workshop.