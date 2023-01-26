Amritsar (Punjab): The beating retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on Republic Day 2023 on Thursday. The Retreat Ceremony is a traditional practice performed when the fighting troops conclude their battle, sheathe their weapons and retreat from the battlefield after sunset. It is worth mentioning that over 20,000 spectators visit JCP Attari every day to witness this spectacular parade.

The Retreat ceremony - which is held jointly by troops of BSF and Pakistan Rangers at JCP Attari, Amritsar, started in 1959 after both the Indian and Pakistan governments agreed on the same. During mid - the 1950s, JCP was taken over by Punjab Police. BSF continued this legacy of the Retreat ceremony from 01st December 1965 onwards. An atmosphere of patriotic zeal and fervour gripped the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion. A few metres away from the zero line and Pakistan posts, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF) unfurled the tricolour and sent a loud message that the national flag of the country will remain fluttering. The BSF strictly abide by the motto 'Jeevan Paryant Kartavya', duty unto death.

BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended the Republic Day wishes to all the countrymen and said "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to encourage the morale of the personnel here." He further informed that they have organised a number of programmes here and also offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers as well. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.