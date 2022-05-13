Barelli (Uttar Pradesh): Taking on his own BJP government on unemployment issues and also questioning the method of loan distributions by the nationalised banks, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, said, "At least 80 per cent loans were given to those industrialists by the banks whose turnover was more than Rs 1,000 crore. . Out of the remaining 20 per cent, 11 per cent loans were given to small scale industries with turnovers of Rs 50 crore, Rs 60 crore or Rs 70 crore."

"When I wanted to search among the list of recipients, whether how much percentage of the loan amount was allocated to labourers, youths and farmers of the country. It was found to be just 9 per cent," said Varun, adding, now the big question is what are the other employment avenues for youths; what is the situation of farmers is evident to all. "All types of farmers--small and marginals-- always remain trapped in a vicious cycle of debt. The payment after the sale of their produce didn't come on time. Last time, I visited several grain procurement centres, but I was surprised to find that such centres were not in existence. For the whole year, they face problems in making their both ends meet," said BJP MP. "I am worried over the future of the youths. When I joined politics, around 15 years ago, I was thinking about my future. Now, my sole concern is the youths and their betterment," said Varun. BJP MP Varun Gandhi was on a one-day trip to Baheri tehsil in the Barelli district of Uttar Pradesh.